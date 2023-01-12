Capital Management Corp VA Reduces Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Capital Management Corp VA lowered its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group comprises about 3.0% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $10,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,512.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.25.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.