Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.33

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $11.37 billion and approximately $521.52 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.73 or 0.07566632 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00081043 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00032378 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064197 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00009830 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001125 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00023798 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000841 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,303,937,972 coins and its circulating supply is 34,518,639,817 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cardano
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.