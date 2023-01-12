Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 146,512 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.41% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,087,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,176,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 461,931 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 708,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 806,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $14.02. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,852. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The company has a market cap of $587.19 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 16.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes solutions to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral artery disease products comprising catheter-based platforms to treat various plaque types in above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

