Cartier Silver (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Trading Up 1.5%

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 5,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 10,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Cartier Silver Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.
