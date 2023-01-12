Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $321.23 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Casper has a total market cap of $321.23 million and $5.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0301 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.30 or 0.00444031 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.01055301 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,669.04 or 0.31348307 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,423,326,625 coins and its circulating supply is 10,661,510,103 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,422,545,238 with 10,660,780,826 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03069697 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $5,288,360.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.