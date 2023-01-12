Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 285.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Catalyst Biosciences Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Catalyst Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBIO. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 187.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 304,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company's protease engineering platform creates improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement system.

