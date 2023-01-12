Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.60 and its 200-day moving average is $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $251.89.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.63.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.