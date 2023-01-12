Cathedral Energy Services’ (CET) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CET. Acumen Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a C$1.80 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services stock opened at C$1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.36. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.44 and a twelve month high of C$1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$309.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.86.

Cathedral Energy Services ( TSE:CET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$107.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.00 million. Analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roderick Donald Maxwell purchased 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,000.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

