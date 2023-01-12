Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Rating) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 1,960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 14,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Ceconomy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates approximately 870 stores in twelve countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 140 stores in Germany and Luxembourg under the Saturn brand. The company also offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

