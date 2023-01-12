Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Cap Reaches $43.20 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.20 million and $662,393.55 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,294,805 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

