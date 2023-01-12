CENAQ Energy (NASDAQ:CENQW) Trading Down 0.2%

CENAQ Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CENQW – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 14,001 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 31,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
CENAQ Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CENAQ Energy
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENQW. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the first quarter worth $146,000.
