Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CTHR opened at $0.94 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

