Chemours (NYSE:CC) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

CC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Argus lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

CC opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.