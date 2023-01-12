China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNRGet Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About China Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.