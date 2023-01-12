CHS Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
CHS Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. 11,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. CHS has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80.
CHS Company Profile
