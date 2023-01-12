CIBC Lowers Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) to Sell

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$4.20 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 22.65% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equinox Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.49.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE EQX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.43. 503,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.21, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 2.90. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.23 and a twelve month high of C$11.46.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( TSE:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$319.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.