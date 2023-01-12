Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.93. Cielo shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 14,863 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Cielo alerts:

Cielo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Cielo Increases Dividend

About Cielo

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.51%. Cielo’s payout ratio is presently 66.68%.

(Get Rating)

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.