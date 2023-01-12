Citigroup Cuts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Price Target to $44.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.44.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $56.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.38 and a beta of 0.87. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.36). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 108.35% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

