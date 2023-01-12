Citigroup Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citigroup to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.5%.

C opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.39. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,882,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,659 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 543,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 57,577 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

