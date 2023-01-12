Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,565,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,829,000 after buying an additional 526,282 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after buying an additional 1,389,718 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,342,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,598,000 after buying an additional 553,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after buying an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.32.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

