Citigroup Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.27.

SIX stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 6.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $504.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,764,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.27 per share, for a total transaction of $2,227,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,764,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 708,750 shares of company stock worth $16,551,675 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

