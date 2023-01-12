Citigroup Lowers Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $46.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.00.
Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.73 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $45.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
Simply Good Foods Company Profile
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.