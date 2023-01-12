Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.65

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.65 and traded as low as $13.42. Citizens shares last traded at $13.42, with a volume of 1,116 shares.

Citizens Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.64.

Get Citizens alerts:

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 202,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Citizens by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens

(Get Rating)

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.