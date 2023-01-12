Civic Market Capitalization Hits $85.13 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. In the last week, Civic has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. Civic has a market capitalization of $85.13 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civic token can now be bought for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00444546 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.42 or 0.31412433 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.01030249 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com.

Civic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

