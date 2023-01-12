Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,493. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV)
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
- KB Home, Another Reason To Shed Home Building Stocks
- Is Wendy’s Stock Uptrend Set To Continue?
- Altria Group Stock, Is Time is Running Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.