Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,493. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,031 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

