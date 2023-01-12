Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 3.8%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.78. 77,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,647,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.68 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

