Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.38-$4.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.40 billion-$19.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.34 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $4.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.78. 235,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,494,199. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average is $62.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,236,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $71,052,000 after acquiring an additional 209,207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,055,624 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $94,657,000 after acquiring an additional 198,263 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 275.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 241,646 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,669,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 412,937 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,028,000 after acquiring an additional 162,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

