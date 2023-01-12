Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Trading 6.6% Higher

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.69 and last traded at $65.55. 71,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,494,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $952,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,473 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after acquiring an additional 956,946 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.