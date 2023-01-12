Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 30.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COIN. Cowen lowered Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 406,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,872,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $246.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $1,625,151.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 97,224 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,865 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $209,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 329,939 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 25,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,125 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

