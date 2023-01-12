Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $155.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $246.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post -11.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total value of $4,407,775.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 103,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $4,407,775.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 97,224 shares of company stock worth $4,523,179 and have sold 383,048 shares worth $15,951,117. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Recommended Stories

