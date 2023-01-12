CoinLoan Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $39.39 Million (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Over the last week, CoinLoan has traded up 36.1% against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $39.39 million and approximately $31.32 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for approximately $7.88 or 0.00043160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00444572 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.80 or 0.01053694 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,715.80 or 0.31400988 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.