CoinLoan (CLT) Price Reaches $8.14 on Major Exchanges

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for approximately $8.14 or 0.00043347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a market capitalization of $40.69 million and approximately $5.28 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00443945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,823.89 or 0.31356720 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00994192 BTC.

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

