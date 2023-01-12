Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,270 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 206,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,706,559. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.