Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $57.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Commercial Metals traded as high as $56.60 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 2604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $272,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total value of $272,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,902,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,778. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 655,225 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after buying an additional 633,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,124,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,128,000 after buying an additional 493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after buying an additional 409,679 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

