CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Trading 3.1% Higher

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.00. 99,018 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 65,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $378.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.30.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $103.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $177,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,715,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,519,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Roman Dbdr Tech Sponsor Llc sold 34,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $177,923.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,715,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,519,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 101,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $493,936.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,291,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,856,869.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 940,648 shares of company stock worth $4,614,157. Company insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $76,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.