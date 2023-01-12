Compound (COMP) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.86 or 0.00202184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $267.88 million and $18.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00109852 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00063316 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005660 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00034127 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000355 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.79970294 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $16,208,771.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

