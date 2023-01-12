Compound Dai (CDAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.10 Million

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Compound Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Compound Dai has a total market cap of $557.99 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00444546 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,690.42 or 0.31412433 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.01030249 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Compound Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.