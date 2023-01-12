Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $799,320.65

Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Concordium has a market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $799,320.65 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Concordium has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

