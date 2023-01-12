Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Insider Activity at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 716.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.