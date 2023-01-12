Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Decreased by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after purchasing an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after purchasing an additional 342,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,452,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,127,000 after acquiring an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

