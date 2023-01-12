Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises 2.1% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth about $29,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DD. Argus raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of DD opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

