Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 1.7% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after acquiring an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after buying an additional 251,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 233,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 8,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $605,230.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,078,910 in the last 90 days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE:WH opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Further Reading

