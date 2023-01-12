Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 216 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

