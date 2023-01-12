Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 46,187 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,187 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.2% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $49.21 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $62.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

