Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 850 Shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,361 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 762,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 131.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shore Bancshares by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Shore Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shore Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SHBI opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.76. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

