Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lessened its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Corteva were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,355,000 after buying an additional 477,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,782,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after buying an additional 55,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.74 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

