Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $332.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.54. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.43.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.0436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.91%. Corus Entertainment’s payout ratio is -18.95%.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

