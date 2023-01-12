Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Investment House LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Investment House LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 3.1% of Investment House LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $32,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $484.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

