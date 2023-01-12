Coston McIsaac & Partners Has $4.44 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,271,000 after buying an additional 77,140 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo stock opened at $178.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.46 and a 200-day moving average of $175.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

