Counos X (CCXX) Price Reaches $17.94

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Counos X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.94 or 0.00098416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos X has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Counos X has a market cap of $321.51 million and $253,452.43 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
Counos X Coin Profile
Counos X’s launch date was June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog.
Counos X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars.
